$77.95 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $77.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.75 million and the lowest is $74.90 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $69.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $335.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $338.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $367.09 million, with estimates ranging from $354.18 million to $386.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

TBK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.38. 3,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,608. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

