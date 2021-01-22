7,868 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. 787,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

