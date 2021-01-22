$8.20 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce sales of $8.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $22.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 million to $26.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.35 million, with estimates ranging from $48.99 million to $69.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of YTRA opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

