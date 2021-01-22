9,016 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.53 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

