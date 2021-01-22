$933.93 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $933.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $927.90 million to $940.90 million. Genpact reported sales of $940.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

