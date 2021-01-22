9,362 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth $647,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 35.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 24.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $1,411,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Unilever by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

