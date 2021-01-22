$979.73 Million in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $979.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $974.72 million to $986.50 million. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.23. 2,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,862.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.