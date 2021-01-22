Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.31 ($23.90).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €21.18 ($24.92) on Monday. Aareal Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €31.50 ($37.06). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

