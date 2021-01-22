Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,573 Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.