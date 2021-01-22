Abbrea Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after acquiring an additional 701,464 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $22,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BHP Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 352,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

