Abbrea Capital LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 376.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.