Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $423.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.50. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.