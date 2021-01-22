Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $354,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth CMT increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 182,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 123,820 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 834,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,414 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

