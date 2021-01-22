Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,881,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $446.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.83. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $451.14.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

