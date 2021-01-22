AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 107,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

ABBV stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

