Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading Down 7% After Insider Selling

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 5,166,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,628,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Specifically, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $430,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,517 shares of company stock valued at $630,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

The firm has a market cap of $195.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

