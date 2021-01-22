Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $22.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 257,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.