Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.85 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

