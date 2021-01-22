ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 160,482 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $2,612,719. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.