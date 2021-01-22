ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 52.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after buying an additional 251,205 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 in the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

