ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.89. 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

