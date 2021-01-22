ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.22% of Comstock Resources worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. 2,000,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

