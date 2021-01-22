Adam D. George Sells 79,860 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $936,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,948.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GWPH opened at $138.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,213,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

