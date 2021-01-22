adbank Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One adbank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $607,164.06 and $6,799.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00570321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.64 or 0.04236606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016420 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,579,167 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.