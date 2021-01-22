Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,418 shares of company stock valued at $53,636,262 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $124.40 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

