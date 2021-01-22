ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. ADT has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ADT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 14.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,998 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 241,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ADT by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

