Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

