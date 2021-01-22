Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AAVVF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. 32,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

