Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) vs. Total (NYSE:TOT) Head to Head Review

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Total’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.50 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Total $200.32 billion 0.59 $11.27 billion $4.38 10.09

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and Total, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 5 0 2.83 Total 0 7 9 0 2.56

Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $2.82, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%. Total has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Total.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24% Total -3.64% 5.36% 2.25%

Summary

Total beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

