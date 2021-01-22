Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Trading Up 14.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price was up 14.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 2,465,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,112,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Specifically, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after purchasing an additional 891,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after acquiring an additional 668,175 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 858,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

