Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Cap of $12.66 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Aergo has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aergo

Aergo (AERGO) is a token. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

