Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 677,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 322,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AJRD opened at $52.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

