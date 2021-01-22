AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $128.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $139.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.