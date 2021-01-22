Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) versus Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Africa Oil has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Africa Oil and Zion Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A N/A -$156.77 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Africa Oil and Zion Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Africa Oil presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Africa Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Africa Oil is more favorable than Zion Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Africa Oil and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A -15.20% -11.94% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54%

Summary

Africa Oil beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

