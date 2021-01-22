AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.22

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 149497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 214.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,692 shares of company stock worth $1,077,782 over the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

