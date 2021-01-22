ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

