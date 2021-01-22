AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $16.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

AGNC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 597,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

