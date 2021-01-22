Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $4.50. Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

