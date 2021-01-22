Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AFLYY. ABN Amro lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 64,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,158. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.