Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €89.36 ($105.13) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €91.48 and its 200 day moving average is €75.62. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.