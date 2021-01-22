Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Alcoa by 518.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 238,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 200,072 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

