Alcoa Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 87,960 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical volume of 12,565 call options.

AA stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

