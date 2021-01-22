Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Down 7%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.29. 2,280,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,302,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALDX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

