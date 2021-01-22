Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $11.07 million and $1.11 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00052570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00127187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289802 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00071535 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,936,246 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.