Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.64.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,023,051. The company has a market capitalization of $695.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

