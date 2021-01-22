Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) vs. The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Financial Analysis

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group N/A N/A N/A Alibaba Group 22.56% 12.74% 8.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The OLB Group and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alibaba Group 0 1 23 1 3.00

The OLB Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.29%. Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $318.37, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. Given The OLB Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $10.29 million 3.22 -$1.34 million N/A N/A Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 9.77 $21.10 billion $6.03 43.12

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats The OLB Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel platform that enables consumers to purchase products and services from Websites of clients across variopus business sectors. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alibaba Health Internet platforms for pharmaceutical and healthcare products; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. It also operates Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, a delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, and Internet of Things and other services for enterprises; payment and escrow services; and movies, television series, variety shows, animations, and other video content. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

