Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.06

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.06 and traded as low as $30.40. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 1,702 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

