Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

