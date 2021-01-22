AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.35

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 249671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

