Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,106.40

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,106.40 ($40.59) and last traded at GBX 3,101.10 ($40.52), with a volume of 106879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,035 ($39.65).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,965.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,620.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

About Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

